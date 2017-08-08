City of Auburn launches new downtown parking website

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Good news for Auburn residents hoping to get rid of those parking woes.

The city of Auburn recently launched a new, user-friendly website that offers a look at available parking in downtown Auburn.

It is a live map and will refresh every 60 seconds.

Click a parking lot or street name on the menu to view its location and available parking where applicable.

Smart Lots are equipped with payment kiosks and sensors to monitor space availability in real-time.

Other Downtown Parking has traditional coin-feed meters without sensors. These lots will become Smart Lots in the future.

The Other Downtown Parking displays the total number of possible parking spaces only and does not show which spaces are vacant. Only the "Smart Lots" show parking vacancies in real time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

The city of Auburn will launch valet parking available to the municipal parking deck on August 14.

