Body found in Columbus burned car ID'd; family members react

After the identity of the burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan confirms that 34-year-old Michael Fleming was found in the trunk at the intersection of Harbison Court and Harbison Drive.

Family members say they hope anyone with information will come forward.

"We want to know who did it, and why they did it?" said aunt of Fleming, Shirley Coleman.

The aunt of 34-year old Michael Fleming says the call by Muscogee County Coroner only confirmed their worst nightmare. Now they are left wondering why.

"It's heartbreaking. Very heartbreaking. Most of all, he didn't deserve to die like that," said Coleman.

Family members say days before the incident they had not heard from Fleming, and they knew something was horribly wrong.

A month after he was found, Columbus police have yet to name a murder suspect or suspects.

The family now searching for unanswered questions, and that whoever did this would come forward.

"Whoever did this to him, God have mercy on your soul. Because, you have taken a dear one from us, a dear one from the family, a dear one from me. Whatever happened, it couldn't have been so bad, to take his life," said Coleman.

So far, only one person has been arrested in connection to this case.

Columbus police arresting 57-year old Alexander Jackson and charging him with tampering with evidence.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

