Body found in Columbus burned car ID'd; family members react

The Columbus Civic Center audit was also on the agenda at Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday.More >>
The Columbus Civic Center audit was also on the agenda at Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday.More >>
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.More >>
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.More >>
An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to a chronic blood shortage.More >>
The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to a chronic blood shortage.More >>
We are just a few days away before the appeal deadline for property taxes in Muscogee County and Columbus city councilors passed a resolution at the meeting Tuesday to delay the implementation of the tax digest for the year.More >>
We are just a few days away before the appeal deadline for property taxes in Muscogee County and Columbus city councilors passed a resolution at the meeting Tuesday to delay the implementation of the tax digest for the year.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are investigating after a man's body was found right off the shore Tuesday morning.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>