Man arrested after East AL robbery, high-speed chase

The Columbus Civic Center audit was also on the agenda at Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday.More >>
The Columbus Civic Center audit was also on the agenda at Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday.More >>
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.More >>
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.More >>
An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
An East Alabama student had a terrifying first day of school when he was put on the wrong school bus on the ride home.More >>
The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to a chronic blood shortage.More >>
The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to a chronic blood shortage.More >>
We are just a few days away before the appeal deadline for property taxes in Muscogee County and Columbus city councilors passed a resolution at the meeting Tuesday to delay the implementation of the tax digest for the year.More >>
We are just a few days away before the appeal deadline for property taxes in Muscogee County and Columbus city councilors passed a resolution at the meeting Tuesday to delay the implementation of the tax digest for the year.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested the second of two women accused of ambushing a woman at Planet Fitness and then pepper-spraying and cutting her back in July.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Commercials have already started for a November state-wide ballot initiative called the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.More >>
Commercials have already started for a November state-wide ballot initiative called the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>