Man arrested after East AL robbery, high-speed chase

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a two-county high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began after a robbery at a business in Phenix City.

Police attempted to pull over the suspect, but he wouldn’t stop and a chase ensued.

The suspect, driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, led police on a high-speed chase into Lee County and it ended in Smiths Station after he hit a Lee County Sheriff deputy’s car at the intersection of Lee Road 430 and Lee Road 298.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran on foot, but was later arrested.

We do not yet know the name of the male suspect in custody, but according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspect was armed with a gun.

The deputy was injured in the crash and he was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.