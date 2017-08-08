Streetscape project for Wynnton Road in the works

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A streetscape project to modify part of Wynnton Road was on the Columbus City Council agenda Tuesday morning.

The project is expected to cost more than $1 million. No exact word of what all it will consist of.

City officials say some of the money for it will come from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the city paving fund.

Some city councilors say they find this project unnecessary due to other situations the city is dealing with.

This topic is expected to be brought up again and potentially voted on at the next city council meeting.

