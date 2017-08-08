First roundabout in Troup County to open at month's end

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The first roundabout in Troup County is expected to open by the end of the month in the City of LaGrange.

The roundabout will be at the intersection of Country Club Road and Broad Street.

While Troup County Schools start on Thursday, August 10th, law enforcement wants to remind you to be safe and slow down in this area.

Piedmont Paving, Inc. representatives say they plan to have the roundabout project completed by the end of the month.

According to Sgt. Del Armstrong with the LaGrange Police Department, since the roundabout is new to LaGrange, law enforcement wants you to know about the rules of the road.

“First, as you approach the roundabout, you must yield to the drivers already in the roundabout and always drive to the right when entering the roundabout. As you exit, you should use your turn-signal to alert the driver behind you,” Armstrong says.

A roundabout gives motorists a safe, clog-free drive through an intersection to allow the flow of traffic to continue moving through the intersection with no stopping and it’s safer too.

