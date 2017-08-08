Refuse to be a victim class held to keep citizens safe

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County Marshal's Office hosting a class for citizens interested in knowing how to stay safe in any situation.

This is one of three "Refuse to be a Victim" courses held throughout the year at the Columbus Government Center.

Throughout the discussion, marshal deputies and neighbors sharing their own experiences about potentially dangerous situations, to help sharpen people's senses when they go about their daily routine.

“Honestly, it makes our job easier. If they prevent the crime from happening, by being safer with their own tactics— not running at night in a park with headphones on, things like that. If they're already making those steps, they're stopping the crime before it happens. It allows us not to have to solve that crime, make that arrest,” said Deputy Anthony Humphries.

Specific subjects discussed in the class include safety tips while driving, going out at night, as well as keeping financial information confidential.

