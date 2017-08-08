Council approves $400K for over budget Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus City Council members voting earlier Tuesday to give the Muscogee County Sheriff more money.

This comes after Sheriff Donna Tompkins notified council members Tuesday that she is over budget by more than $400,000.

Sheriff Tompkins says this overage was expected due in part to all her administration changes not taking full effect until recently.

Tompkins highlights that she is expected to save about $300,000 dollars in 2018.

