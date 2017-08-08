Neighbors fearful after intruder shot, killed in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Neighbors in one part of the Fountain City now fearing they may have to deal with more intruders after one homeowner shot a suspect trying to break in, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday on Kingsberry Street in east Columbus, leaving one Phenix City man dead.

“That scares me. It scares me because a lot of people in this neighborhood are single parents," said one concerned neighbor who asked us not identify her, for fear of being targeted. "They live by themselves with their children, it's pretty scary."

Investigators confirming to News Leader 9 a homeowner shot 23-year-old Derrick Cureton of Phenix City. The homeowner, apparently defending themselves from the suspected intruder.

We asked that concerned neighbor about any steps she's taken to protect her home.

"I have ADT, and I also have tons of door locks, but still, that sometimes isn't even enough for that,” she said.

We also asked the neighbor how she thinks she would react in a situation like the one that happened Monday night.

"If somebody broke into my house and I had to protect my family, I'd do the same thing that person did,” she said.

"I'd shoot them if they were going to hurt me or my family,” she said.

News Leader 9 spoke to several other neighbors off-camera, and they say they've seen others try to break into nearby homes.

As for the body of Cureton, the Muscogee County Coroner's Office says an autopsy will be performed on it.

