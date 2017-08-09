FIRST TO ALERT: Rainy weather sticks with us. Any relief in sight? Details here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As we've seen for the past few days clouds and showers will be the story. Expect the highest coverage of showers and storms to move in this afternoon/evening. Clouds and rain will keep our highs in the 80s. A similar forecast takes us through the end of week with moist air in place and several different waves of energy coming through our area.

For the weekend, I think we will see a downward trend in rain chances on Saturday, so this will be the best day to get out and about and get things done. Highs will be in the 90s and humidity will stay high. Good rain chances return by Sunday and early next week, but there is a chance that we see a flip to the weather pattern in the next 7-10 days that will get these good rain chances out of the forecast.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.