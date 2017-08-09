Health with Dr. Paula: Health benefits of eating breakfast

Breakfast kick-starts the metabolism and allows calories to burn throughout the day.

Dr. Paula Walker King explains that breakfast should be eaten within two hours of waking.

Healthy examples of breakfast include whole grain cereal, oatmeal, fruit, and yogurt. Such breakfast foods increase glucose which improves attention span, cognitive functioning, and mood.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.