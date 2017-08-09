Opelika schools replace white boards with interactive teaching p - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika schools replace white boards with interactive teaching panels

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

More than 100 interactive teaching panels have been installed in schools throughout Opelika.

The computerized panels are replacing the traditional “white board” and markers that teachers often use. The panels allow teachers to personalize students’ learning experience by placing a lesson on the panel at any given time.

Up to 10 students at a time can take part in using the panels by using its touch screen. 

