'Story of Diana Part Two' will be delayed due to Jaguars-Patriots NFL preseason game

Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield, the largest health insurer in Georgia, announces they're pulling out of over half the counties in the state, including Muscogee.More >>
A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
Once investigators took a close look at the store, Shredders Federation, it was clear to them that the store’s clothing wasn’t what people were buying.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
