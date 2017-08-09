TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle accident causes standstill on I-185 NB - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle accident causes standstill on I-185 NB near Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Traffic is at a standstill following a two-vehicle accident on I-185.

Traffic is backed up between Macon Road and Manchester exits going northbound.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

