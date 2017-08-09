TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle accident causes standstill on I-185 NB near Macon Rd.

Neighbors in one part of the Fountain City now fearing they may have to deal with more intruders after one homeowner shot a suspect trying to break in; this, according to the Columbus Police Department.More >>
Columbus City Council members voting earlier Tuesday to give the Muscogee County Sheriff more money.
More than 100 interactive teaching panels have been installed in schools throughout Opelika. The computerized panels are replacing the traditional; "white board" and markers that teachers often use. The panels allow teachers to personalize students' learning experience by placing a lesson on the panel at any given time. Up to 10 students at a time can take part in using the panels by using its touch screen.
Breakfast kick starts the metabolism and allows calories to burn throughout the day. Dr. Paula Walker King explains that breakfast should be eaten within two hours of waking. Healthy examples of breakfast include whole grain cereal, oatmeal, fruit, and yogurt. Such breakfast foods increase glucose which improves attention span, cognitive functioning, and mood.
After the identity of a burned body found in the trunk of a car on Monday, July 10 in South Columbus was identified, family members are speaking out.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Police say the boy's death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven't ruled out a negligence charge.
Netflix took a huge hit Tuesday when Disney announced plans to pull its movies from the streaming service and start its own product.
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
There has been a lot of build-up heading towards the 2017 solar eclipse this month. The event has even prompted some school districts across the country to cancel class to give students the opportunity to view the rare occasion.
