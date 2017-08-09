New Auburn High School opens its doors for first day of school

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The all-new Auburn High School opened its doors this morning to 1,800 students.

The $72 million state-of-the-art building took nearly two years to build. It replaces the old Auburn High that went up more than 50 years ago.



We spoke to two sophomores Tuesday morning about their feelings attending the new high school.

“I would think I would be nervous, but I am not. I am excited to meet my teachers and start off the school year,” said Zac Crutchfield, a sophomore at Auburn HIgh School.

Board members cut the ribbon on this 350,000-square foot building back in May.

