3 arrested in April murder on 33rd Street in Columbus

Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
The all-new Auburn High School opened its doors this morning to 1,800 students.More >>
Neighbors in one part of the Fountain City now fearing they may have to deal with more intruders after one homeowner shot a suspect trying to break in; this, according to the Columbus Police Department.More >>
Columbus City Council members voting earlier Tuesday to give the Muscogee County Sheriff more money.More >>
More than 100 interactive teaching panels have been installed in schools throughout Opelika. The computerized panels are replacing the traditional; “white board” and markers that teachers often use. The panels allow teachers to personalize students’ learning experience by placing a lesson on the panel at any given time. Up to 10 students at a time can take part in using the panels by using its touch screen. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. ...More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
A man accused of murdering his stepfather in Lake City Monday appeared in court Wednesday.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
