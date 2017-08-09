3 arrested in April murder on 33rd Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in April.

Police arrested 17-year-old Samuel Jones, 17-year-old Tramal Williams, and 19-year-old Tyler Teal.

Jones and Williams are charged with murder, while Teal is charged with aggravated assault.

Their preliminary hearings in Recorder’s Court are set for Thursday morning at 8.

Jakorbin King, 21, was killed in a shooting around 6:30 a.m. April 30 at an apartment on the 1000 block of 33rd Street.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4291.

