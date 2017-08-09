EXCLUSIVE: Mom outraged after daughter bitten several times at Columbus daycare

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.

“She said she was bitten several times up and down her legs,” Crystal Parette said.

Parette says she was at work when she got a call from a teacher at her daughter’s daycare, Another Great Beginnings.

“The first things she said was, 'Crystal I’m so sorry. I turned my head for one second and Trinity was attacked,” said Parette.

Parette says she immediately drove to the daycare center to pick her daughter Trinity up and called the owner asking for photos of Trinity’s condition.

Once Parette arrived at the center she says the owner of the daycare, Teena Mashburn, asked her repeatedly not to contact the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning about the incident.

“That's all she kept asking so to any mom… that would be a red flag,” Parette said.

