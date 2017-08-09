Mom outraged after daughter bitten several times at Columbus daycare

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.

Crystal Parette, a mother of three, said she's had several issues with the daycare, Another Great Beginnings. Recently Parette said she decided to move her children to another daycare facility. But she said on her one-year-old, Trinity's, final day at the child care center, a nightmare became a reality.

“[The teacher] said she was bitten several times up and down her legs,” said Parette.

Parette said she was at work when she got a call from her daughter's teacher at Another Great Beginnings.

“The first thing [the teacher] said was, 'Crystal I’m so sorry. I turned my head for one second and Trinity was attacked,'" said Parette.

Parette said she immediately drove to the daycare center to pick her daughter Trinity up and called the owner, Teena Mashburn, asking for photos of Trinity’s condition.

Once Parette arrived at the center she said Mashburn asked her repeatedly not to contact the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning about the incident.

“That's all she kept asking so to any mom that would be a red flag,” Parette said.

Parette said Mashburn eventually showed her the surveillance video of the classroom when the alleged biting attack happened; around 18 seconds of the full video according to Parette.

Parette said Mashburn pointed out the teachers were not paying attention Trinity or Trinity’s alleged attacker, a male classmate.

“[The teachers] were just standing there [in the video] having a full blown conversation while my daughter is being attacked," said Parette, with tears in her eyes.

Parette said she counted over six separate bite marks across Trinity’s body from the incident.

Parette included this isn't the first issue their family has had while receiving care at Another Great Beginnings.

According to Parette, three months ago Trinity was served a BBQ sandwich by teachers despite Parette's strict orders of having Trinity on a "non-table food diet".

Parette posted the photos of the August 4 biting incident and a summary of the incidents on Facebook as well as in the online Facebook page Girls Talk 2.0, where multiple women began commenting on similar experiences as to Parette's and offered their support to Parette's family.

Multiple women, including several members of the Girls Talk group, reached out to News Leader 9 about the incident.

Emily Flowers, a former teacher and parent of a child enrolled at Another Great Beginning’s daycare, said these types of incidents happen frequently at Another Great Beginnings, and often go unreported at the facility.

“There are certain situations where children should have been kicked out but if you're good friends with management, you can get away with whatever," said Flowers who worked at the daycare for nearly one year.

Flowers also said parents were often times encouraged by the daycare's management to avoid contacting state officials and were encouraged to "refrain from reporting incidents."

In 2015 Another Great Beginnings location ran into accusations of child abuse at the daycare.

According to Columbus police, a teacher at Another Great Beginnings location was arrested and charged with first-degree cruelty to children, after an incident involving injuries to a child at the center. Flowers said her son was a student in the teacher's class, who was later arrested.

Flowers said hearing of Parette's situation along with her own personal experiences at the daycare, Flowers is happy she chose to change child care services.

"It made me realize if something happened would it get swept under the rug?," said Flowers.

“It's not fair to all the other kids there with the teachers not caring," said Parette.

We reached out to owner Mashburn for a statement on the incident and she said they are "handling the situation and doing everything they can to make sure something like this doesn't happen again".

