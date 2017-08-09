Phenix City students to learn new smart lab technology

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.

We got an exclusive look Wednesday at a program where students are working with technology to advance their learning.

The smart lab technology has students working on coding with computers, animation, and other engineering skills.

Students and teachers are seeing an improvement across the board just after one year of working in the lab.

Teachers say the improvement in test scores are already being seen and students say they enjoy working in the lab even more than PE.

