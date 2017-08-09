Military Matters: First woman to lead Disabled American Veterans group

(WTVM) – A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.

She is herself a combat veteran and the focus of this week's Military Matters segment.

Retired Army reservist Delphine Metcalf-Foster was elected national commander at the DAV's annual meeting in New Orleans.

She is the first female leader of the trio of organizations collectively known as "the big three"-the DAV, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion.

Metcalf-Foster was injured in combat during Operation Desert Storm and says her passion as commander is to help female veterans get the care they need through the VA.

