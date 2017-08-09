LaGrange street renamed after local football star

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rename a portion of Niles Street to Vince Sutton Boulevard.

Vince Sutton is a former University of Alabama and LaGrange High School football star. He was most recently a successful high school football coach at Dawson Street Christian School.

Sutton grew up in the Lucy Morgan Homes in LaGrange, a part of the Housing Authority. Through his life, he continued to stay connected to the community.

Sutton and his family still live in the area.

The former UA quarterback is recovering from a kidney transplant after years of declining health.

He was not able to be at the City Council meeting Tuesday evening, but his mom Maxine Sutton along with family, Housing Authority staff and board members, as well as several community members went before the board to express their gratitude.

“Thank you for renaming Niles for Vince Sutton Boulevard. I appreciate it and so does Vince. It means a lot to us.” Sutton said.

A portion of Niles Street from Revis Street to Borton Street will be renamed Vince Sutton Boulevard.

The decision to rename the street was unanimous.

An official ribbon cutting is planned for September 8.

