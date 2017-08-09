LaGrange street renamed for local football great

A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.More >>
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.More >>
Former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr got into a big legal battle with the city over not having enough money in his budget. Fast forward to now and current Sheriff Donna Tompkins says being over budget is expected because all of her changes not taking full effect until recently.More >>
Former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr got into a big legal battle with the city over not having enough money in his budget. Fast forward to now and current Sheriff Donna Tompkins says being over budget is expected because all of her changes not taking full effect until recently.More >>
The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.More >>
The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.More >>
Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>