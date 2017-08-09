Carver HS grad returns home to become St. Francis orthopaedic surgeon

The LaGrange City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rename a portion of Niles Street to Vince Sutton Boulevard.More >>
A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.More >>
Former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr got into a big legal battle with the city over not having enough money in his budget. Fast forward to now and current Sheriff Donna Tompkins says being over budget is expected because all of her changes not taking full effect until recently.More >>
The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
