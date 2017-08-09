Carver HS grad returns home to become St. Francis orthopaedic surgeon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dr. Tamara Huff, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, has returned home to practice at St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute.

Among her many notable works and achievements is certification in clinical and translational science, the cornerstone of the future of medicine.

This highly interdisciplinary approach to medicine and science is aimed at curing and treating patients by translating research findings and data into new diagnostic tools, procedures, medicines, and policies.

Dr. Huff is now part of the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute, where she specializes in a comprehensive approach to musculoskeletal care throughout the continuum of life.

An international presenter on medicine, surgery, and mentoring and training issues, Dr. Huff has also taught professional workshops at medical conferences and classes at universities such as the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Her research and thought leadership articles, papers, and posters have been published in several prestigious peer-reviewed and non-peer reviewed medical journals.

Dr. Huff earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and completed her residency training at the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans.

Besides translational science, she has earned certification in Advanced Trauma Life Support. She is also certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Society for Health Care Epidemiology of America.

Born and raised in Columbus, Dr. Huff graduated from George Washington Carver High School and followed her passion for medicine from an early age.

As a youth, she volunteered as a Candy Striper at St. Francis and worked as a Physical Therapy Aid for HPRC.

While at Carver, she shadowed now-retired orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Emory Alexander at River City Orthopaedics for four years. Those experiences cemented her desire to become an orthopaedic surgeon.

“It is a privilege and an honor to come back to Columbus to take care of the people who’ve taken care of me,” Dr. Huff said. “My family is here. I attend the same church where I grew up. Frankly, I always planned to come back to Columbus to practice, but thought it would be later in life.”

Dr. Huff’s office is located at the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute

