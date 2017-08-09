AL mom who posted viral back to school picture speaks

Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
Columbus police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a Columbus man in AprilMore >>
One East Alabama mother has gone viral since posting a comical picture of herself sending her three kids back to school.More >>
One East Alabama mother has gone viral since posting a comical picture of herself sending her three kids back to school.More >>
A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
A woman is now in charge of the advocacy group Disabled American Veterans.More >>
Columbus Police trying to track down a murder suspect. They have a pretty good idea of the vehicle the gunman was in when leaving the scene. They're banking on this surveillance picture of the suspect's car connecting them to the person who shot and killed Nikco Slaughter on Nov. 14.More >>
Columbus Police trying to track down a murder suspect. They have a pretty good idea of the vehicle the gunman was in when leaving the scene. They're banking on this surveillance picture of the suspect's car connecting them to the person who shot and killed Nikco Slaughter on Nov. 14.More >>
Former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr got into a big legal battle with the city over not having enough money in his budget. Fast forward to now and current Sheriff Donna Tompkins says being over budget is expected because all of her changes not taking full effect until recently.More >>
Former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr got into a big legal battle with the city over not having enough money in his budget. Fast forward to now and current Sheriff Donna Tompkins says being over budget is expected because all of her changes not taking full effect until recently.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>