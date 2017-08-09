AL mom who posted viral back to school picture speaks

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – One East Alabama mother has gone viral since posting a comical picture of herself sending her three kids back to school.

Jena Willingham posted a picture of herself lounging in the pool, relaxing as her kids overlooked her on the way to school.

Willingham says she usually takes funny pictures like this one but she had no idea it would take off the way it did, to her, she was only having a pool party for the kids before they headed off to school.

"Just a pool day, I told them we were going to do that. I'm always doing something silly with them so they expect it from me,” Willingham said.

"All of my friends called me famous and I walked in the hallways today and on the smart boards everybody was looking at the picture,” Wrangler Willingham said.

Willingham has gained national attention with the picture, being interviewed by People.com, Cosmopolitan, and Southern Living among others.

