CSU Lady Cougars soccer begins preseason practice

The CSU Lady Cougar soccer team beginning the journey Wednesday, opening fall practice at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The third-ranked Lady Cougars out for a third straight final four trip and that elusive first ever national championship.

They bring back a dozen players including a pair of All-Americans in leading scorer Olivia Jarrell and top defender Hugrun Elvarsdottir.

But half the squad is brand new but the All-Americans say the newbies fit right in.

The Lady Cougars have one of the toughest schedules in the nation with four nationally ranked teams on the schedule.

The biggest of them all is on day one.

They open the season against Grand Valley State, ranked second in the nation, and the team that beat them in the national championship game two years ago and knocked them out in the national semis last year.

