Auburn University trains dogs for event bomb security

Auburn University is breeding dogs that will be able to detect if a target has explosives on them.

University researchers are using vapor wake technology to train Labrador retrievers for one year before they are testes to see if they are ready to be vapor wake dogs.

The dogs will be used in airports, sporting events, converts, and political events to locate mobile explosive devices in areas with high foot traffic.

