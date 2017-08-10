Man charged with murder in connection with Phenix City murder on 8th St.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old.

According to police, 42-year-old Montez Williams was captured and charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Quoyai Shorter that took place in the 2700 block 8th Street on July 28.

Williams was found at the Sleep Hotel in Henry County and was taken into custody on Aug. 7.

He waived his extradition back to Alabama and Phenix City investigators drove to Stockbridge, GA on Wednesday and brought him back to Alabama.

Williams is now in the Russell County Jail.

