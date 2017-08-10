Columbus murder suspect's sister falls out during court hearing

Emotions were running high in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning for three Columbus teens charged in a man's murder. Samuel Jones, 17, and Tramal Williams were booked into the Muscogee County Jail Wednesday.More >>
Emotions were running high in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning for three Columbus teens charged in a man's murder. Samuel Jones, 17, and Tramal Williams were booked into the Muscogee County Jail Wednesday.More >>
Phenix City police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old.More >>
Phenix City police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
One East Alabama mother has gone viral since posting a comical picture of herself sending her three kids back to school.More >>
One East Alabama mother has gone viral since posting a comical picture of herself sending her three kids back to school.More >>
Columbus Police trying to track down a murder suspect. They have a pretty good idea of the vehicle the gunman was in when leaving the scene. They're banking on this surveillance picture of the suspect's car connecting them to the person who shot and killed Nikco Slaughter on Nov. 14.More >>
Columbus Police trying to track down a murder suspect. They have a pretty good idea of the vehicle the gunman was in when leaving the scene. They're banking on this surveillance picture of the suspect's car connecting them to the person who shot and killed Nikco Slaughter on Nov. 14.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.More >>
The newly named 'Patagotitan mayorum' weighed in at 76 tons, making it 11 times heavier than the dreaded Tyrannosaurus rex.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>