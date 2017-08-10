Columbus murder suspect's sister falls out during court hearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Emotions were running high in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning for three Columbus teens charged in a man's murder.

Samuel Jones, 17, and Tramal Williams were booked into the Muscogee County Jail Wednesday. They're both facing murder charges. Tyler Teal,19, was also charged with aggravated assault.

A shocking moment happened in court when Jones’ sister fell out during the hearing and some of the people in the room were removed from court. However, she did continue to plea her brother's case.

All three men pleaded not guilty to murder and the other for aggravated assault in the case of Jakorbin King's death.

The judge granted 17-year old Sam Jones a $15,000 bond while the other two were not eligible for bond. All cases are being bound over to superior court.

Authorities involved with the case said that all three men admitted to the robbery in a recorded interview.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.