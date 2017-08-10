Meriwether County Jail officer arrested for sexual contact with inmate

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – An officer with the Meriwether County Jail has been arrested and charged for making sexual contact with an inmate.

According to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, a 22-year-old Stephen Sheely was arrested and charged with felony violation of oath by a public officer, felony aggravated sexual battery, felony sexual assault by a person of law enforcement, and two counts misdemeanor sexual battery.

“My administrative command received information that one of our jail officers possibly was involved in some illegal contact with a female inmate. The source of this information did not come from the inmate herself, but came about through other means,” said Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith.

A criminal investigation was launched into the allegations.

Once warrants were issued, investigators along with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrants in Harris County.

The jail officer was transported to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and booked on Wednesday.

Sheely was fired from his job the same day.

Sheely is being held without bond at another undisclosed jail facility.

