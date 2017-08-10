SPECIAL REPORT: Chattahoochee Valley Solar Eclipse

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On August 21 darkness will fall across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Storm Team 9 has everything you need to know to view the 2017 Solar Eclipse.

It has been decades since this event has taken place.

Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore will have a Special Report on Thursday, Aug. 17 on WTVM.

RELATED: 2017 Solar Eclipse

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.