Powerball jackpot increases to $356M after no winners Wednesday night

(WTVM) - – There were no jackpot winners in last night’s Powerball drawing, so Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $356 million.

The Powerball jackpot began rolling Jan. 14 and has rolled 17 times.

One winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Snellville, GA from Wednesday’s drawing. Over 54,000 players in Georgia won more than $302,000 in prizes.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $356 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $224 million.

Proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

