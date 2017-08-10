Powerball jackpot increases to $356M after no winners Wednesday night

Call it Burn Out, as the future of hockey in Columbus is once again in limbo. The Southern Pro Hockey League board of directors voted to terminate negotiations with Fidel Jenkins, ending the efforts of Columbus Burn to join the league.More >>
Call it Burn Out, as the future of hockey in Columbus is once again in limbo. The Southern Pro Hockey League board of directors voted to terminate negotiations with Fidel Jenkins, ending the efforts of Columbus Burn to join the league.More >>
The Columbus man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her three kids faced a judge Thursday.More >>
The Columbus man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her three kids faced a judge Thursday.More >>
Callaway Gardens is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Labor Day weekend.More >>
Callaway Gardens is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Labor Day weekend.More >>
The miracle riders are coming home after their cross-country trip raising money for children. Scott Ressmeyer and his Miracle Riders are completing their motorcycle trip from Columbus to the Arctic Circle in Alaska and back, which started on July 21.More >>
The miracle riders are coming home after their cross-country trip raising money for children. Scott Ressmeyer and his Miracle Riders are completing their motorcycle trip from Columbus to the Arctic Circle in Alaska and back, which started on July 21.More >>
An officer with the Meriwether County Jail has been arrested and charged for making sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
An officer with the Meriwether County Jail has been arrested and charged for making sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating how a kindergartner was left alone on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>