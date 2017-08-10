Miracle Riders coming home Friday night in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The miracle riders are coming home after their cross-country trip raising money for children.

Scott Ressmeyer and his Miracle Riders are completing their motorcycle trip from Columbus to the Arctic Circle in Alaska and back, which started on July 21.

The charity ride is 10,000 miles long and the group is expected back Friday night around 8:15 p.m. at the Grand Columbus block party in Uptown Columbus.

The ride has raised awareness of the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and raised funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.

These residential facilities provide treatment for abused, neglected and abandoned children.

The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out alone on a ride through the 48 contiguous states to celebrate his 50th birthday and raise funds for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Other motorcyclists joined in over the years and together they have raised over $1 million for the hospital’s pediatric services.

