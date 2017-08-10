Balloon crews needed for festival at Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – Callaway Gardens is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival Labor Day weekend.

Balloon crews will inflate the massive balloons and even assist with piloting.

All volunteers need is a pair of gloves to participate.

Crew members must be at least 18-years-old and available September 1-3.

If you are interested in becoming a crew member and have questions about the event, please contact Carson Bayer, Callaway Gardens’ director of special events, at cbayer@callawaygardens.com.

