Columbus hit-and-run crash suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus man accused of a hit-and-run crash that injured a mother and her three kids faced a judge Thursday.

Police say they pulled over 35-year-old Lajay Jenkins for a cracked window last week. That's when Jenkins reportedly led officers on a police chase.

Jenkins reportedly lost control of his SUV during the pursuit and collided with another car occupied by a mother and her children— causing them to flip over.

Jenkins faces 8 traffic violations and two drug charges related to the same incident.

His case has been bound over to superior court.

