Columbus Burn out, hockey future in limbo

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Call it a Burn out, as the future of hockey in Columbus is once again in limbo.

The Southern Pro Hockey League board of directors voted to terminate negotiations with Fidel Jenkins, ending the efforts of Columbus Burn to join the league.

Jenkins, a real estate broker based in New York City, negotiated a lease for the Civic Center with the city of Columbus— a first step in acquiring a spot in the SPHL.

But a missed deadline for a payment to the league and a renegotiated contract for entry fees blew up this week.

Jenkins says he's going to contact the East Coast Hockey League, while SPHL President Jim Combs says they're going to contact other groups that expressed interest in taking over the Columbus territory in their league.

Bottom line: no hockey this year for sure regardless and nothing concrete going for the future either until further notice.

