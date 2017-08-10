Auburn University looking for student move-in volunteers - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn University looking for student move-in volunteers

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University officials say they need volunteers to help with student move-ins.

The university is encouraging people in the community to volunteer during one or both move-in days for students this weekend and next.

The first move-in day is Friday and the second will be Thursday, August 17.

Volunteers are needed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. CT.

The school estimates 1,800 students will arrive Friday and another 2,000 on the 17.

You can apply online to be a volunteer at the school's Department of Housing and Residence Life website.

