Columbus State University creates road maps to help students' graduation path

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With the college semester beginning next week, Columbus State University is looking to help student plot a path to graduation with a new 'road map'.

The road map provides a suggested four-year course schedule for students working towards a bachelor's degree.

The university says the goal of this program is to help students navigate the course pre-requisites and requirements while minimizing the possibility of students taking courses they don't need to graduate.

The road map also shows which semesters each course is offered to help students plan ahead.

