Georgia among top states for aggressive DUI penalties

(WTVM) – Georgia is among the top ten states in America to have the most aggressive stance toward DUI offenses.

A study conducted by WalletHub, finds the peach state to be the second strictest state when it comes to drinking and driving.

The site combined several factors including criminal penalties and prevention to rank the states.

Georgia had the strictest jail time and license suspension penalties.

Arizona made it to the top spot with DUI as an automatic felony on the third offense.

