Kia of LaGrange, Troup County HS giving away car to top student

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A principal at a Troup County School wants students at his school to excel this year and they just may receive a brand new car if they do so.

KIA of LaGrange has donated a car to the Troup County Comprehensive High School.

In a Facebook video on the school’s page, Principal Chip Medders made the announcement Thursday morning— the first day of school

Medders says attendance, academics, and behavior are the three determine factors that will decide which lucky student wins the car.

The contest is open to all students at the school, grades 9-12. The car will be given away at the end of the school year.

