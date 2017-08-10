Council members discuss Phenix City budget

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City leaders are one step closer to approving a nearly $40 million budget.

Council members held a public meeting Thursday night on the proposed 2017-2018 budget for Phenix City, which would total $38.14 million for the fiscal year— a 1.8 percent increase from 2016-2017.

The new budget would include more than $10 million dollars for capital improvements like road repairs, a storm drainage system, and a new fire training facility.

Some city employees will also be getting raises under this budget, while Phenix City residents can expect to see a 5 percent rate increase for utilities next year due to wet weather.

“The rain is hurting is from a utilities stand point. Because revenue is down in July, August, and September when normally we have dry months. So, it has impacted us negatively,” said Steve Smith, Director of Finance.

The City Council of Phenix City will vote on this budget at their next meeting on Aug. 15.

To help with capital improvements, the city also expects to receive more than $2 million in state grants for road and bridge improvements.

