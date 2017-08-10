Council members discuss Phenix City budget

An officer with the Meriwether County Jail has been arrested and charged for making sexual contact with an inmate.More >>
Phenix City leaders are one step closer to approving a nearly $40 million budget.More >>
A principal at a Troup County School wants students at his school to excel this year and they just may receive a brand new car if they do so.More >>
Call it Burn Out, as the future of hockey in Columbus is once again in limbo. The Southern Pro Hockey League board of directors voted to terminate negotiations with Fidel Jenkins, ending the efforts of Columbus Burn to join the league.More >>
News Leader 9 anchor Barbara Gauthier spent some time with Geniece Granville who's taking charge of the Davis Broadcasting radio station group created by her father three decades ago.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.More >>
