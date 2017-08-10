EXCLUSIVE: Alleged Phenix City neighborhood mail thief caught on camera

Residents of Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City say the suspicions started nearly two months ago.

Open mailboxes, missing mail, and growing concerns for their safety.

"A couple hundred dollars worth that these people thought they were paying their bills," describes neighbor Melody Maples.

Resident Danny McCasland said he decided to check his two outdoor surveillance cameras for suspicious activity. He said his concerns had become a reality.

"He was acting like he was the mailman," said McCasland describing the alleged mail thief.

Only this unidentified person wasn't the mail man, according to residents.

McCasland said his cameras caught the alleged male suspect on video opening the neighborhood mail boxes and appearing to steal the items inside. McCasland said the video shows what appears to be a black 2001 dodge Dakota with the same male suspect driving the vehicle on three separate occasions.

McCasland said the alleged thief stole several money orders from their families mailbox during one of the several visits made.

Neighbor Melody Maples said she fears for her safety after her newly ordered driver license was among items allegedly stolen from her mailbox.

"I went to the driver's license bureau today and it says it was issued but it never came." said Maples.

Multiple residents claiming the thief has caused money troubles from the potentially stolen mail.

Maples said one neighbor had his car insurance cancel his service because he wasn't getting his bills from the company.

McCasland said he called the Russell County Sheriff's office and filed a report about the multiple incidents.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Neighbors said they believe the black dodge Dakota truck could have the tag plate of S-8-3-N-H-8.

"For all I know he could have been putting bombs in the boxes," said McCasland.

