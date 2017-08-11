FIRST TO ALERT: Dense fog this AM. Possible flooding this PM. Open the forecast here.

Residents of Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City say the suspicions started nearly two months ago. Open mailboxes, missing mail, and growing concerns for their safety.More >>
Residents of Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City say the suspicions started nearly two months ago. Open mailboxes, missing mail, and growing concerns for their safety.More >>
The Homeless Resource Network will host free health screenings Wednesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.More >>
The Homeless Resource Network will host free health screenings Wednesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.More >>
Phenix City leaders are one step closer to approving a nearly $40 million budget.More >>
Phenix City leaders are one step closer to approving a nearly $40 million budget.More >>
A principal at a Troup County School wants students at his school to excel this year and they just may receive a brand new car if they do so.More >>
A principal at a Troup County School wants students at his school to excel this year and they just may receive a brand new car if they do so.More >>
News Leader 9 anchor Barbara Gauthier spent some time with Geniece Granville who's taking charge of the Davis Broadcasting radio station group created by her father three decades ago.More >>
News Leader 9 anchor Barbara Gauthier spent some time with Geniece Granville who's taking charge of the Davis Broadcasting radio station group created by her father three decades ago.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>