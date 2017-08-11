FIRST TO ALERT: Dense fog this AM. Possible flooding this PM. Open the forecast here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Another day, another similar weather forecast. Rain chances will be at a 50% coverage with showers and storms anticipated. With the saturated ground there is a 'flash flood watch' in effect for many of our counties through tonight. Please be careful! We're also looking at dense fog this morning that should lift out by 9AM CT.

For the weekend the rain chances are slightly lower with a 30-40% coverage. Not as high as the last few days but still won't be completely dry. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two.

Coverage of showers increase again for Monday - Wednesday and backs off a bit starting next Thursday. Afternoon highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through next week.

