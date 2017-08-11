Homeless Resource Network to offer free health screenings Wednes - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Homeless Resource Network to offer free health screenings Wednesday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Homeless Resource Network will host free health screenings Wednesday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Screenings include dental, blood pressure, glucose, HIV, and Hepatitis C. There will also be giveaways. 

The Homeless Resource Network is located at 2221 2nd Avenue Columbus, GA 31901.

