Job fair to be held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tues - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Job fair to be held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tuesday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: EventBrite.com Unemloyment Eliminators) (Source: EventBrite.com Unemloyment Eliminators)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Employment Eliminators, LLC will host a job fair Tuesday, August 15 at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. 

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and free to attend and open to the public.  

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers that they may not be able to access any other way. The fair will feature over 40 employers ready to hire. 

Employment Eliminators offers the following tips for attending the job fair:

Dress for Success
Attend the job fair as if you were going to a scheduled interview
Wear comfortable shoes 

Be Prepared 
Bring extra copies of your resume, pens and note paper 
Be ready to summarize your skills

Network 
Stop at each booth
Talk to the representatives and see what they have to offer and let them know what you are looking for

To register for the job fair, click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly