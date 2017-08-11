Job fair to be held at Columbus Convention and Trade Center Tuesday

Employment Eliminators, LLC will host a job fair Tuesday, August 15 at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and free to attend and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers that they may not be able to access any other way. The fair will feature over 40 employers ready to hire.

Employment Eliminators offers the following tips for attending the job fair:

Dress for Success

Attend the job fair as if you were going to a scheduled interview

Wear comfortable shoes

Be Prepared

Bring extra copies of your resume, pens and note paper

Be ready to summarize your skills

Network

Stop at each booth

Talk to the representatives and see what they have to offer and let them know what you are looking for

To register for the job fair, click here.

