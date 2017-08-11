CPD seeks help identifying Circle K robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a Circle K robbery suspect.

The robberies took place at two Circle K gas stations located at 3720 Macon Road on July 27 and 3010 Buena Vista Road on August 10.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact Sgt. Harvey Hatcher at (706) 225-4249 or the CPD Robbery/Assault Office at (706) 653-3400.

