CSU to host solar eclipse webcast downtown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center is scheduling an afternoon of eclipse-watching activities at their center downtown.

Five teams from Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center and the Department of Earth and Space Sciences are preparing to fan out across the country to photograph and video the solar eclipse later this month.

One of those researchers will be making the trip as part of a National Science Foundation project to study weather and atmospheric data during the eclipse.

The Total Solar Eclipse will occur on Monday, Aug. 21, and will “darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along with a stretch of land about 70 miles wide."

To capture the event, 13 CSU researchers will be stationed at different points along the path, from Wyoming to South Carolina.

“In Columbus, the eclipse will be partial with 92 percent of the sun’s area blocked,” said Shawn Cruzen, executive director of the space center, and a CSU astronomy professor. “This partial eclipse will cover enough of the sun to make a beautiful sight in the sky, but it is not totality and it is not safe to observe without protection.”

The images and videos collected by the CSU researchers planning to cover the eclipse across the country will lead to student research projects, an original planetarium show, and a global webcast during the eclipse.

The webcast will begin at 1 p.m. and end shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials will simulcast the webcast onto a large video screen inside University Hall Auditorium, which will be open to the public.

