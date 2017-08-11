Atlanta native set to open first downtown Los Angeles Chick-fil-A

(WTVM) – An Atlanta native will open the first Chick-fil-A in downtown Los Angeles.

Ashley Derby, a Spellman College graduate, was selected as the local franchise owner of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and will employ around 80 full and part time team members.

“The energy in downtown L.A. is palpable,” said Derby. “I cannot wait to become a part of this growing neighborhood, and I look forward to welcoming our guests with hand-crafted food and hospitality.”

Derby began working at Chick-fil-A when she was 15 years old, and now at the age of 26, she is one of the youngest franchise owners in Chick-Fil-A history.

She has been in Los Angeles for the last six years as the franchise owner of the USC restaurant.

The grand opening date has not been released.

