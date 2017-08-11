Atlanta native set to open first downtown Los Angeles Chick-fil-A

Residents of Pine Ridge Trail in Phenix City say the suspicions started nearly two months ago. Open mailboxes, missing mail, and growing concerns for their safety.More >>
(WTVM) – An Atlanta native will open the first Chick-fil-A in downtown Los Angeles. Ashley Derby, a Spellman college graduate, was selected as the local franchise owner of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and will employ around 80 full and part time team members.More >>
Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center is scheduling an afternoon of eclipse-watching activities at their center downtown.More >>
Phenix City leaders are one step closer to approving a nearly $40 million budget.More >>
A principal at a Troup County School wants students at his school to excel this year and they just may receive a brand new car if they do so.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
