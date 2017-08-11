Friday's Google Doodle features epic tribute to the birth of hip-hop

(Source: Screenshot of logo on Google)

(WTVM) – Google is celebrating the 44th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop with a mini history lesson through Google’s musical Doodle.

Through a story narrated by hip-hop icon Fab 5 Freddy, former host of ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ Google explains how hip-hop became a phenomenon on Aug. 11, 1973, during a back to school party in Bronx, NY.

This innovative Doodle even has an interactive turn table to sample and mix tracks created by Cey Adams.

Adams is the visual artist and founding director of Def Jam Records who designed the Google Doogle logo image.

“The project is rooted in honoring the past,” said Adams, in an interview on Google’s blog site.

Check out the epic Google Doodle here.

