Man arrested for $4K worth of heroin during traffic stop in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a man after finding thousands of dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

According to police, Frank Philips was found with 14 grams of heroin worth $4,200 and one gram of meth worth $100 during a traffic stop on Whitesville Road near Woodville Drive.

Philips was charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a drug related object

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Cracked windshield

No turn signal

