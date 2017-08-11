MCSD elementary schools to be released early for solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Due to the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, Muscogee County School District elementary schools will be released early as a precaution.

The dismissal will begin at noon to ensure all students, parents and bus drivers are off the road for most of the span of the eclipse.

All afternoon bus routes for elementary school buses will be adjusted two-and-a-half hours earlier than normal. Students scheduled for the St. Elmo program will remain at their home schools.

There will be no change to the breakfast schedule and bag lunches will be served prior to dismissal. All after-school programs will operate in those elementary schools that have them and students will remain in the building until 4 p.m.

Middle and high schools will operate under their normal schedules with outdoor activities scheduled inside. Extra-curricular activities for the middle and high schools will operate as normal due to their later release times.

“Student safety is always paramount in our decision-making process. After carefully reviewing the various options available, it was determined that the early release of elementary schools was the least disruptive and most familiar to our parents and community,” said Dr. David F. Lewis, Superintendent of Muscogee County Schools.

The eclipse will occur beginning in our area at approximately 1:07 pm EST and ending at 4:04 pm EST. The maximum eclipse will occur at 2:39 pm EST.

For more on the eclipse click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.