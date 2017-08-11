Auburn police arrest Opelika man on burglary, theft charges

The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
Due to the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, Muscogee County School District elementary schools will be released early as a precaution.More >>
Columbus police arrested a man for thousands of dollars worth of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday morning.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a Circle K robbery suspect.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely.".More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
