Auburn police arrest Opelika man on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into a burglary that occurred on June 22 at a residence in the 300 Block of Genelda Avenue.

According to the victim, someone entered their residence and stole assorted property valued at over $2,600.

Further investigation into the incident resulted in Boyd being developed as a suspect; he was identified as being in possession of property stolen during the burglary shortly after it occurred.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants on Boyd and charged him.

Boyd, who was being sought by Auburn Police, was subsequently taken into custody by the Mobile Police Department on August 5 on the outstanding warrants and extradited back to Auburn on Thursday, August 10.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on an $8,000 bond.

